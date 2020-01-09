Update: MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST Singer ROBIN McAULEY Being "Treated Aggressively With Targeted Antibiotics"; Will Remain In Hopital Until Blood Is "Clean"

Vocalist Robin McAuley has been has been diagnosed with sepsis, and is currently being treated in hospital.

Robin's wife, Gina McAuley posted the following on January 7: "On Sunday afternoon Robin became unexpectedly ill and has been in the hospital since. An undetected bacterial infection entered his bloodstream and he is in critical, but stable condition. His medical team is trying to determined the specific bacteria, as he is not responding to broad spectrum IV antibiotics. Robin is very disappointed and asked me to apologize to his fans on the 70K metal cruise as well as band mates for not being able to come on the ship."

Gina issued the following update late last night: "We just found out that Toxicology identified the bacteria in Robin's blood (Sepsis) as e-Coli. He will now be treated aggressively with targeted antibiotics. He will remain at the hospital until the infectious disease control department clears his blood as “clean”. This is great progress!! Robin and I are very grateful for all the well wishes and prayers."

70000 Tons Of Metal organizers posted the following: "Due to unfortunate circumstances we regretfully have to tell you that Michael Schenker Fest’s singer Robin McAuley will not be performing on board #RoundX of 70000tons Of Metal due to a medical emergency. We sincerely apologize that we must communicate this to you Sailors now while we are sailing in the beautiful Caribbean on our way to Cozumel.

"Robin was on the way to the airport ready to join us when he fell ill. He was rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed with sepsis. We were hoping to have him join us on board while we docked in Cozumel and we made great efforts to try to bring this to reality.

"The Medical Professionals who diagnosed him with this ordered that he must remain in the hospital so that he can recover to full health.

"Robin was very excited to perform on board Round X and expresses his utmost disappointment that he is not able to partake in the festival to perform two hard-hitting concerts for you, but wishes all of us on board a happy and safe sailing.

Michael Schenker Fest will still be performing twice on board with Gary Barden and Doogie White on vocals as well as a World Class compliment of supporting musicians.

"Get well soon, Robin, from everybody on the cruise!"