Update: Missing EDDIE VAN HALEN Guitar Returned By Good Samaritan
November 17, 2017, an hour ago
Eddie Van Halen's prized guitar donated to the Hard Rock Cafe in San Antonio was returned to the restaurant by a Good Samaritan, reports KENS 5.
SAPD tells KENS 5 that early Friday morning someone reportedly walked into the hotel, took the guitar off the wall, and discarded it on the River Walk. A Good Samaritan reportedly saw the guitar and brought it back to the restaurant.
Investigators said employees noticed the iconic instrument missing from the wall just before 1 AM. Police found a side door to the restaurant open but could not say if the thief was a customer or someone who slipped in for the caper.
The guitar is called the "Frankenstrat." It is reportedly worth, at least, $100,000. It is not clear if the restaurant had surveillance camera near the area where the guitar once hung on the wall.