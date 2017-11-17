Update: Missing EDDIE VAN HALEN Guitar Returned By Good Samaritan

Eddie Van Halen's prized guitar donated to the Hard Rock Cafe in San Antonio was returned to the restaurant by a Good Samaritan, reports KENS 5.

SAPD tells KENS 5 that early Friday morning someone reportedly walked into the hotel, took the guitar off the wall, and discarded it on the River Walk. A Good Samaritan reportedly saw the guitar and brought it back to the restaurant.

Investigators said employees noticed the iconic instrument missing from the wall just before 1 AM. Police found a side door to the restaurant open but could not say if the thief was a customer or someone who slipped in for the caper.

The guitar is called the "Frankenstrat." It is reportedly worth, at least, $100,000. It is not clear if the restaurant had surveillance camera near the area where the guitar once hung on the wall.