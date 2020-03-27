Update: RAMMSTEIN Deny That Singer TILL LINDEMANN Tested Positive For COVID-19

Earlier today, German news outlet Bild reported that Rammstein singer Till Lindemann (57) was in intensive care in a Berlin hospital. The report claimed upon his return to Berlin following a performance on March 15 in Moscow, Till was brought to hospital by emergency medics with an extremely high fever. He tested positive for coronavirus. After being diagnosed with pneumonia by doctors, he was immediately sent to intensive care and placed under quarantine in critical condition.

However, Rammstein have since posted the following message: "Yesterday evening Till Lindemann was admitted to a hospital on the band’s doctor’s advice. He spent the night in intensive care but has been moved as he is feeling better. Till has tested negative for the coronavirus."

Rammstein recently announced their first-ever stadium tour in North America. After sold-out shows all over Europe, the band brings its full-scale stadium production across the Atlantic for a series of 10 open-air dates beginning August 20 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal and traveling to eight other stadiums in the US before a last farewell at Foro Sol in Mexico City on September 27.

Dates:

August

20 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

27 - Washington, DC - FedExField

30 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

September

3 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

6 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

10 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

19 - Los Angeles, CA - United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

