Update: Rock Legend TOM PETTY Clinging To Life In L.A. Hosptial

Contrary to earlier reports that rock legend Tom Petty, best known as the frontman of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, had died at the age of 66, TMZ has now issued an update stating that at 10:30 Monday morning (Los Angeles time) a chaplain was called to Tom's hospital room. Petty's family has a "do not resuscitate" order on the singer, who is not expected to live through the day. A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer's death is inaccurate. The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. handled the emergency.

Stay tuned for updates.

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers formed in 1976, and amassed a string of hits including “Breakdown”, “American Girl”, “Refugee”, “Don’t Do Me Like That”, “Don’t Come Around Here No More”, “Learning To Fly” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”. A a solo artist, Petty hit the charts with a number of songs, including “Free Fallin’”, “I Won’t Back Down”, and “Runnin’ Down A Dream”.

Petty had a huge hit with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks on the song “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”, which appeared on her 1981 solo album, Bella Donna. He also performed alongside Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison and Jeff Lynne in the hugely successful Travelin’ Wilburys.

Video footage of Tom Petty performing on May 5th at Perfect Vodka Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida can be seen below: