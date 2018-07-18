Update: TED NUGENT Denies Banning Firearms From Virginia Concert - "To Hell With The Lying Punks"

Ted Nugent has denied an earlier report that he banned firearms from his show in Roanoke, Virginia last night (Tuesday, July 17th).

Says Nugent in a Facebook post: "Dear God in heaven & damn the fake news lying bastards! I gave the direct order tonight that guns were absolutely welcome to my concert. The media cannot be trusted. They are consumed with hate and dishonesty. We had a phenomenal concert tonight as I offered prayers for the soulless crazed hateful protesters. America be aware that the media is infested with America haters and liars. Meanwhile thank you Roanoke for a wonderful #6703 ultimate rockout! God bless you all. To hell with the lying punks." WSLS-TV, an NBC-affiliated television station licensed to Roanoke, Virginia, reported that Nugent performed in Roanoke despite protests in the weeks leading up to the show. Nugent is a gun rights supporter and encourages open carry, but his fans were told at the last minute that they were not allowed to bring their guns inside the Berglund Performing Arts Theater.

According to the report, it was Ted Nugent's management that made the decision to not allow guns into the show. The Berglund Center said because it is city owned, it can't keep guns out unless the performers are the ones who request it, and that it was actually in Nugent's contract all along, but was in a sub-contract between Nugent and his promoter that wasn't shared with Berglund Center management until the last minute.

"It happened about five minutes before we opened doors, we had a security meeting before we opened doors and the subject came up and we said, 'Yes people will be bringing firearms,'" Berglund Center General Manager Robyn Schon said. And Nugent's people said, "Uh, no, our agreement says no.'"

A long line had gathered outside the doors waiting to get in when security came out and made the announcement that there had been a change in plans. Guns would not be allowed in, pat downs would be performed, and anyone with a gun would be asked to take it to their car.

"Given the things that have happened in nightclubs like the Pulse and what happened in Manchester, (Nugent's) security people are taking extra precautions," Schon said. "They are not novices; they are very seasoned people."

Read more at WSLS-TV, and watch the video report below: