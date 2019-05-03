UPON A BURNING BODY Debut Video For Vicious New Track "King Of Diamonds"; Southern Hostility Album Due In June

Upon A Burning Body return with a vicious new slab of brutality, Southern Hostility, which is out June 7 via Seek And Strike. Checkout the album artwork below.

The album’s first single, “King Of Diamonds”, is a face-melter and its official music video, directed by Scott Hansen (Motionless In White, Sevendust), can be viewed below.

Ruben (guitars) states: “We simply felt it was time for a change. This new album is definitely a huge statement for us. It was time to reinvent ourselves and get back to our roots - pure heavy fucking metal! The energy of this album takes us back to our first two, but with much more maturity.

"We worked for two months with Christopher Mora (producer) and our younger brother, Thomas Alvarez (co-producer). They are both amazing song writers and were able to help us create fresh and infectious ideas. The four of us worked together to create a fresh, raw and energetic sound. We took influences from some of the greatest metal bands of all-time (Pantera, Metallica, etc), in order to fill a void that many people are craving and need. Once we finished tracking and putting the final touches we realized we created an album that would change everything for us. This is what everyone has been waiting for: no gimmicks and just straight in your face metal!”

The band will do a series of Texas-area headlining, record release shows, June 6 - 8. Head to this location for details.