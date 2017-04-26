UPON A BURNING BODY Release “The Outcast” Music Video

San Antonio-based metallers, Upon A Burning Body, have released a video for “The Outcast”, a track from their new album, Straight From The Barrio, released last year via Sumerian Records. The new clip can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“’Til The Break Of Dawn”

“ Already Broken”

“You Don’t Own Me”

“Media Blackout”

“B.M.F.”

“Straight From The Barrio”

“Leave The Pain Behind”

“Walk Alone Again”

“Fake Plastic Smile”

“D.T.A. (Don’t Trust Anyone)”

“The Outcast”

“My Distorted Reflection”

“The Outcast” video:

“Already Broken” video: