UPON A BURNING BODY Sign New, Worldwide Deal With Upstart Metal Label Seek And Strike

Seek And Strike is a label founded for one purpose: to fill a void in today’s metal scene while developing a slew of new talent. They are extremely excited to announce the signing of their flagship artist, Upon A Burning Body, who are poised to deliver the most face-melting metal release of their already storied career with a brand-new, full-length offering coming in spring 2019.

Danny Leal (vocals) and Ruben Alvarez (guitar) further comment on this signing: "We are excited to announce that Upon A Burning Body will be joining the team at Seek And Strike. UABB has always taken the road less traveled and this next step is a testament to our growth and will to challenge ourselves. We are ready to bring a bigger and badder sound to everyone who follows us, and can't wait to unleash our new music upon the world. It’s going to be our heaviest yet and we hope that all our friends and fans will join us in this new chapter. We are eternally grateful to those who have believed in and supported the band thus far. Get your metal horns ready!"

Says the label: "Seek And Strike is here to make a statement: Welcome to the "Progression of Aggression!" This tag-line is the label's mantra, as we will only sign artists that create heavy music (from prog to death metal and beyond). If you are a metal fan, we've got you covered."

The label’s roster is currently rounded-out with Los Angeles’ Hyvmine and New Jersey’s Uncured.