UPON WINGS - Behind The Scenes Of “Amazing Grace” Music Video

Few songs carry the messages of hope, love and resilience as much as the classic hymn "Amazing Grace." Upon Wings recently released a special version of the song with music by Seether guitarist Corey Lowery.

In this behind the scenes of the "Amazing Grace" music video frontwoman Anne Autumn Erickson talks about the story behind releasing the song:

The song and music video were recorded and filmed while under quarantine.

Anne Autumn Erickson says she was inspired to record "Amazing Grace" after noticing how the song was lifting the spirits of those impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"'Amazing Grace' is such an iconic song, and it's a song of hope," Erickson says. "I had no plans to record it, but as the coronavirus situation progressed, I felt inspired to do so, seeing how it became an anthem for those on the front lines. Corey did a great job with the music and really made the song come to life. It's a difficult time for people across the world, and I hope this song offers some comfort."

Get the download of Upon Wings' "Amazing Grace" here, and if you can, donate to a charity of your choice!

"Amazing Grace" will be included on Upon Wings' upcoming EP, which will be released incrementally throughout the year. The new EP will also feature production from Kevin Jardine (Uplift Productions) and Brett Hestla (Creed, Dark New Day).

The upcoming EP marks Upon Wings' follow-up to their debut album, Afterlife. Erickson is a classically-trained vocalist who was inspired to start a band after hearing the operatic vocals of Bruce Dickinson and Rob Halford. Lowery plays guitar in chart-topping rock band Seether and has performed in Saint Asonia, Eye Empire and more.