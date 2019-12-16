UPON WINGS Offer Free Download Of New Christmas Single

Female-fronted rock and metal band, Upon Wings, is getting into the spirit of the holidays and has released a brand new Christmas single as a free download. The song, an angelic, acoustic version of "O Holy Night", features vocalist Anne Erickson, guitar work and production by Kevin Jardine (Uplift Productions) and mastering by five-time Grammy-nominated Glenn Brown (Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, Marcus Miller, Nazareth, Spinal Tap).

Stream the song below, and get your free download here.

"O Holy Night" marks Upon Wings' second holiday single. Last year, the band released an acoustic version of "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel / God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," which can be heard below.

"We were so thankful for the great response from last year's Christmas song, so we decided to create another," Erickson said. "These Christmas songs mark the first acoustic songs UPON WINGS has ever released, so they show a different side of the band."

"This year, we put a new spin on the traditional Christmas song, 'O Holy Night,' with a unique arrangement," she added. "We're once again releasing it as a free download through Christmas as a 'thank you' to fans for their support."

Upon Wingls' new rock single will arrive in January 2020. The band's upcoming EP promises some major guests.