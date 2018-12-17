UPON WINGS Streaming New Christmas Song; Free Download Available

Female-fronted rock and metal band, Upon Wings, has been hard at work in the studio creating new music, and in the spirit of the holidays, the group is releasing a Christmas single as a free download.

The song features vocalist Anne Autumn Erickson, guitar work and production by Kevin Jardine (Uplift Productions) and mastering by Grammy-nominated Glenn Brown (Kid Rock, Spinal Tap). Stream the song below.

Download the song - an angelic, acoustic version of "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel / God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" - via uponwings.com

"We wanted to release something as a gift to thank listeners for their continued support," Erickson said. "In the spirit of the holidays, we crafted this single and put a new spin on the traditional Christmas songs, 'O Come, O Come, Emmanuel' and 'God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.' We're excited to release the holiday song and more new music ahead."

Upon Wings' debut EP, 2013's Afterlife, features guest vocals and production by Brett Hestla (Dark New Day, former Creed), guitars and production from Jardine, drums by Peter Tzaferis and mixing for the song "You Are My Weapon" by Corey Lowery (Seether, Saint Asonia). Recording sessions for the EP took place at Johnny K's Groovemaster Studios in Chicago, Jardine's Uplift Productions in Canada and beyond.

Upon Wings' "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel / God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" will be available as a free download through Christmas. The track will also be available for purchase and streaming via iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify and other digital outlets soon. Soli Deo Gloria.

"Get ready for new Upon Wings music soon," Erickson added. "Happy holidays to you and yours."