UPON WINGS Vocalist Says ROB HALFORD Inspired Her To Create Christmas Music; Free Holiday Song Available

There's less than one week to go until Christmas, and Upon Wings is giving listeners a Christmas gift in the form of a brand new Christmas song, which is available as a free download now through Christmas.

The song, "O Holy Night", features vocalist Anne Autumn Erickson, guitar work and production by Kevin Jardine (Uplift Productions) and mastering by five-time Grammy-nominated Glenn Brown (Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, Marcus Miller, Nazareth, Spinal Tap).

Erickson says hearing Rob Halford of Judas Priest's debut Christmas album, Halford III: Winter Songs, and his new release, Celestial, inspired her to create holiday music.

"Rob Halford has always been an inspiration, with his powerful, operatic vocals that are the focal point of Judas Priest's heavy metal, and I'm a huge fan of his holiday music," Erickson said. "I've always wanted to release holiday songs, and when I heard Halford's body of Christmas work, I was more moved than ever to record some holiday tunes with Upon Wings."

Stream the song below, and get your free download here.

"O Holy Night" marks Upon Wings' second holiday single. Last year, the band released an acoustic version of "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel / God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," which can be heard below.

Upon Wingls' new rock single will arrive in January 2020. The band's upcoming EP promises some major guests.