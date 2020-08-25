URIAH HEEP - 50 Years In Rock Box Set Due In October; Unboxing Video Streaming

On October 30, BMG will release Uriah Heep’s Fifty Years In Rock. Pre-order here, and watch an unboxing video below.

British hard rock legends Uriah Heep are one of the “big four” rock bands, along with Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and Black Sabbath, and certainly one of the most intriguing bands both musically and lyrically, to emerge from heavy rock.

This extensive and ambitious super deluxe box set celebrates Uriah Heep’s remarkable career and was created with the full collaboration of Uriah Heep themselves and curated by founding members Mick Box, Ken Hensley, Paul Newton and Lee Kerslake.

The beautifully presented box set contains 25 CD albums including 4 CDs compiled by the original members. This set also includes The Magician’s Birthday LP, remastered by renowned engineer Andy Pearce of Lou Reed and Black Sabbath fame, with re-imagined artwork by Roger Dean, two art cards and a 78-page book featuring rarities from the band’s personal archives.

Contents:

- 19 CDs including all the studio albums + Live 1973

- 4CDs curated by founding and original members

- 1LP The Magician’s Birthday including re-imagined artwork by Roger Dean

- Softback book of tour programmes and memorabilia

- New notes written by founding and original members

- Exclusive re-imagined CD artwork for selected albums across the band’s early career

- 2 x art cards - celebrated original cover artwork by Roger Dean plus his re-imagined Demons And Wizards and The Magician’s Birthday artwork