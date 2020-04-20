URIAH HEEP Guitarist MICK BOX - "F The Virus"

In the video below, Uriah Heep guitarist Mick Box shows his sentiments about the COVID-19 Coronarirus with a new shirt.

Uriah Heep has announced an extensive UK tour in November to celebrate their 50th Anniversary. A video trailer can be found below.

Uriah Heep’s longevity is a testament to the band’s excellent music, prolific song-writing and tireless efforts. The mighty Heep are cut from the same cloth of legends; their career spans over 50 years and it has been a roller coaster: 25 studio albums, 21 official live albums, more than 45 million albums sold worldwide and over 4000 shows performed across 60 countries.

From the aptly titled 1970 debut album Very ‘Eavy… Very ‘Umble, through to their last magnificent studio record Living The Dream and DVD extravaganza Live at KOKO, London, Uriah Heep have always produced high quality hard rock blended with stunning melodies and intricate harmonies.

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, the band will embark on a full UK tour in November 2020, promising performances to be remembered.

UK tour dates:

November

1 - Glasgow, Scotland - Royal Concert Hall

2 - Gateshead, England - Sage

3 - Manchester, England - Bridgewater Hall

4 - London, England - The Palladium

6 - Birmingham, England - Symphony Hall

7 - Cardiff, Wales - St. David’s Hall