URIAH HEEP Guitarist MICK BOX On Band's Longevity - "Here We Are 49 Years Down The Line... It’s Amazing"

Greg Prato recently caught up with Uriah Heep co-founder and guitarist Mick Box for Long Island Pulse. He talked about touring, as well as the band's upcoming 25th studio album, entitled Living The Dream, expected in September. An excerpt from the chat follows.

Q: Could you have ever predicted that the band would last this long?

Mick Box: "I had no idea. Starting off, you think you’re lucky if you’ll get a three- to five-year run. And here we are 49 years down the line. It’s amazing. It shows that good music will stand the test of time."

Q: What can fans expect from Living the Dream?

M.B.: "Another Heep album! We’ve never tried to be anything other than what we are, which is a good solid rock band with good songs, good melodies and some good lyrics, too… The songs are all important to Uriah Heep, and I think we’ve got another 10 of those to give to everyone."

Tour dates:

February

14 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

15-19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends Cruise V (Sold Out)

20 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café at ArtsQuest Center

21 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater 1894 (Sold Out)

22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

23 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den - Mohegan Sun

24 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley

26 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head

27 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester PAC

March

1 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage

2 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

3 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage (Sold Out)

4 - Angola, IN - T. Furth Pac

6 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Potawotomi

11 - St. Charles, IL - Arcadia Theatre

14 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

15 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

16 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

18 - Burgettstown, PA - Pepsi Cola Roadhouse

April

6 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

7 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe's

8 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

12 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

13 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

14 - Las Vegas, NV - Boulder Station Casino

15 - Scottsdale, AZ - BLK Live

19 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House

28 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

30 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

May

1 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

Uriah Heep is:

Mick Box: Guitars, Vocals

Phil Lanzon: Keyboards, Vocals

Bernie Shaw: Lead Vocals

Russell Gilbrook: Drums, Vocals

Dave Rimmer: Bass, Vocals

(Photo - Richard Stow)