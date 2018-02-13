URIAH HEEP Guitarist MICK BOX On Band's Longevity - "Here We Are 49 Years Down The Line... It’s Amazing"
February 13, 2018, 2 hours ago
Greg Prato recently caught up with Uriah Heep co-founder and guitarist Mick Box for Long Island Pulse. He talked about touring, as well as the band's upcoming 25th studio album, entitled Living The Dream, expected in September. An excerpt from the chat follows.
Q: Could you have ever predicted that the band would last this long?
Mick Box: "I had no idea. Starting off, you think you’re lucky if you’ll get a three- to five-year run. And here we are 49 years down the line. It’s amazing. It shows that good music will stand the test of time."
Q: What can fans expect from Living the Dream?
M.B.: "Another Heep album! We’ve never tried to be anything other than what we are, which is a good solid rock band with good songs, good melodies and some good lyrics, too… The songs are all important to Uriah Heep, and I think we’ve got another 10 of those to give to everyone."
Read more at Long Island Pulse.
Tour dates:
February
14 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
15-19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends Cruise V (Sold Out)
20 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café at ArtsQuest Center
21 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater 1894 (Sold Out)
22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
23 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den - Mohegan Sun
24 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley
26 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head
27 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester PAC
March
1 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage
2 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
3 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage (Sold Out)
4 - Angola, IN - T. Furth Pac
6 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
9 - Milwaukee, WI - Potawotomi
11 - St. Charles, IL - Arcadia Theatre
14 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
15 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
16 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
18 - Burgettstown, PA - Pepsi Cola Roadhouse
April
6 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
7 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe's
8 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
12 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
13 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club
14 - Las Vegas, NV - Boulder Station Casino
15 - Scottsdale, AZ - BLK Live
19 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House
28 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre
30 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
May
1 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
Uriah Heep is:
Mick Box: Guitars, Vocals
Phil Lanzon: Keyboards, Vocals
Bernie Shaw: Lead Vocals
Russell Gilbrook: Drums, Vocals
Dave Rimmer: Bass, Vocals
(Photo - Richard Stow)