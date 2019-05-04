URIAH HEEP Guitarist MICK BOX Talks Touring With JUDAS PRIEST - "You've Got Nearly 100 Years Of Metal, Of Rock On One Stage Every Night; It's Going To Be Immense"
May 4, 2019, 19 minutes ago
Jackson Heaton at Atlanta's Rock 100.5 recently caught up with Uriah Heep guitarist Mick Box. In the interbiew below, Box looks back on the band's career from their start in the late '60s to touring with Judas Priest in 2019, as well as discussing Uriah Heep's new album, Living The Dream.
In celebration of the release of their 25th studio album, Living The Dream, Uriah Heep have joined fellow British rock icons Judas Priest on an extensive North American tour, which kicked off on May 3 in Hollywood, FL. The trek will run through June 29 in Las Vegas. The current itinerary can be seen below.
Dave Rimmer comments: “Speaking as a life long rock/metal fan myself, I am very excited that Judas Priest and Uriah Heep will be joining forces to bring a night of Classic British rock/metal across North America this May/June 2019! See all you rockers there!”
Vocalist Bernie Shaw continues: ”Judas Priest and Uriah Heep on stage together again in the USA. The BEST of BRITISH METAL and BRITISH ROCK coming to rock you guys from coast to coast. NOT a night to miss if you’re a fan of Classic English 70’s Rock! With both bands playing new songs from their new albums plus all the classic favourites , l can’t wait to blow the roof off every arena on the tour! It’s gonna be killer. It’s gonna rock. Live music at its best! See ya there!”
Founding member and lead guitarist Mick Box adds: “Judas Priest/Uriah Heep: Nearly 100 years of British metal and classic rock on one stage. Both bands with outstanding new albums, considered to be by the fans and the media alike, to be some of their their best work, which just confirms the fact it will be an amazing tour and one not to miss. High Calibre, High Octane music coming at you every single night. It cannot get better than that. We cannot wait! ‘Appy days!”
This tour will have Uriah Heep supporting their latest release, Living The Dream available via Frontiers Music Srl. This studio offering is the 25th in their storied career.
Tour dates:
May
4 - Miramar, FL - Village Door Music Hall *
6 - Nashville, TN-Municipal Auditorium
8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
9 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *
10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *
11 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *
12 - Washington, DC - Anthem
14 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
16 - Uncastville, CT - Mohegan Sun
18 - Albany, NY - The Palace
19 - Albany, NY - The Palace
20 - Sellersville, PA - ST94 *
22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
25 - Chicago, IL - Rosemount
28 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater
29 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater
31 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
June
1 - Little Rock, AR - Riverfest Ampitheatre
3 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *
5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre
11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre
14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place
17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino
21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center
22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena
29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
* Uriah Heep only
Lineup:
Mick Box: Guitars, Vocals
Phil Lanzon: Keyboards, Vocals
Bernie Shaw: Lead Vocals
Russell Gilbrook: Drums, Vocals
Dave Rimmer: Bass, Vocals