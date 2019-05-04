URIAH HEEP Guitarist MICK BOX Talks Touring With JUDAS PRIEST - "You've Got Nearly 100 Years Of Metal, Of Rock On One Stage Every Night; It's Going To Be Immense"

Jackson Heaton at Atlanta's Rock 100.5 recently caught up with Uriah Heep guitarist Mick Box. In the interbiew below, Box looks back on the band's career from their start in the late '60s to touring with Judas Priest in 2019, as well as discussing Uriah Heep's new album, Living The Dream.

In celebration of the release of their 25th studio album, Living The Dream, Uriah Heep have joined fellow British rock icons Judas Priest on an extensive North American tour, which kicked off on May 3 in Hollywood, FL. The trek will run through June 29 in Las Vegas. The current itinerary can be seen below.

Dave Rimmer comments: “Speaking as a life long rock/metal fan myself, I am very excited that Judas Priest and Uriah Heep will be joining forces to bring a night of Classic British rock/metal across North America this May/June 2019! See all you rockers there!”

Vocalist Bernie Shaw continues: ”Judas Priest and Uriah Heep on stage together again in the USA. The BEST of BRITISH METAL and BRITISH ROCK coming to rock you guys from coast to coast. NOT a night to miss if you’re a fan of Classic English 70’s Rock! With both bands playing new songs from their new albums plus all the classic favourites , l can’t wait to blow the roof off every arena on the tour! It’s gonna be killer. It’s gonna rock. Live music at its best! See ya there!”

Founding member and lead guitarist Mick Box adds: “Judas Priest/Uriah Heep: Nearly 100 years of British metal and classic rock on one stage. Both bands with outstanding new albums, considered to be by the fans and the media alike, to be some of their their best work, which just confirms the fact it will be an amazing tour and one not to miss. High Calibre, High Octane music coming at you every single night. It cannot get better than that. We cannot wait! ‘Appy days!”

This tour will have Uriah Heep supporting their latest release, Living The Dream available via Frontiers Music Srl. This studio offering is the 25th in their storied career.

Tour dates:

May

4 - Miramar, FL - Village Door Music Hall *

6 - Nashville, TN-Municipal Auditorium

8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

9 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

11 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

12 - Washington, DC - Anthem

14 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

16 - Uncastville, CT - Mohegan Sun

18 - Albany, NY - The Palace

19 - Albany, NY - The Palace

20 - Sellersville, PA - ST94 *

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

25 - Chicago, IL - Rosemount

28 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater

29 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater

31 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

June

1 - Little Rock, AR - Riverfest Ampitheatre

3 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place

17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino

21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint



* Uriah Heep only

Lineup:

Mick Box: Guitars, Vocals

Phil Lanzon: Keyboards, Vocals

Bernie Shaw: Lead Vocals

Russell Gilbrook: Drums, Vocals

Dave Rimmer: Bass, Vocals