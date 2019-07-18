URIAH HEEP Keyboardist PHIL LANZON To Release 48 Seconds Album In August

Uriah Heep keyboardist Phil Lanzon (Grand Prix, John Lawton, Sweet) has announced the release of his new solo album, 48 Seconds, on August 2 via Phil Lanzon Ditties/Cargo Records UK. Lanzon joined Uriah Heep by replacing John Sinclair.

The album is available from Musicglue.com/phil-lanzon and phillanzon.com, also distributed on Cargo Records UK. Available on CD, double gatefold coloured vinyl and all digital outlets soon to be published.

As with his first album Phil has teamed up with producer Simon Hanhart and arranger Richard Cottle. With his love of film score he has created a sometimes cinematic backdrop to his songs enabling drama and emotion to fly hand in hand. With a journey from orchestral instrumental to hard rock, from ballad to the epic title track 48 seconds which commemorates the 1906 earthquake of San Francisco, the listener is in for a treat.

All songs written by Phil Lanzon. Produced and mixed by Simon Hanhart. Arranged by Richard Cottle. Co-produced by Phil Lanzon. Cover painting and all artwork by Michael Cheval.

Tracklisting:

"Azura's Theme" (Instrumental)

"In The Rain"

"Forty Line"

"Rock N Roll Children"

"Blue Mountain"

"Look At The Time"

"Road To London"

"You Can Make A Living"

"Face To Face"

"48 Seconds"

Lineup:

Phil Lanzon - Keys and lead vocals (Uriah Heep, Grand Prix, John Lawton, Sweet)

John Mitchell - Lead vocals (Arena, Frost, Kino, It Bites)

Andy Makin - Lead vocals

Richard Cottle - Additional keys, Saxes (Charlie, Keats, Alan Parsons Project, John Parr)

Neal Wilkinson - Drums

Adam Goldsmith - Guitar

Mick O'Donohue - Giutar

Miriam Grey - Lead vocals, background vocals

Phoebe Street, Andy Caine, Andy Playfoot - Background vocals

Tom Walsh - Trumpets

Clare Mcinerney - Saxes

Neil Sidwell - Trombones

Chris Haigh - Violin solo

Richard Harwood - Cello solo

Levine Andrade - Viola solo

London Telefilmonic Orchestra - Violin 1, Violin 2, Viola, Cello, Double Bass