URIAH HEEP Keyboardist PHIL LANZON To Release If You Think I'm Crazy Album This Month

Uriah Heep keyboard man Phil Lanzon (Grand Prix, John Lawton, Sweet) has announced the release of his new solo album, If You Think I'm Crazy, on February 23rd via Phil Lanzon Ditties/Cargo Records UK. Lanzon joined Uriah Heep by replacing John Sinclair.

The album was produced and mixed by Simon Hanhart (Asia, Marillion, Killer Dwarfs). Co-production by Richard Cottle (Charlie, Keats, Alan Parsons Project, John Parr, etc.). Recorded at Masterchord at Woodside Park, Kore Studio in Acton, The Bunker, The Denham Garage in Lower Denham and Outhouse Studios in Reading.

Cover painting and all artwork by Michael Cheval.

Tracklisting:

"Mind Over Matter"

"Kelly Gang"

"I Knew I Was Dreaming"

"I Saw Two Englands"

"Step Overture" (instrumental)

"Lover’s Highway"

"Donna & Joe"

"Carolin"

"The Bells"

"Forest"

Musicians:

Phil Lanzon - Hammond B3, Piano, Rhodes, Wurly, Geoshred, Lead Vocals (Uriah Heep, Grand Prix, John Lawton, Sweet)

Richard Cottle - Arranger, Orchestrator, 2nd Keys (Charlie, Keats, Alan Parsons Project, John Parr)

Craig Blundell - Drums (Steven Wilson, Frost, Pendragon)

Laurence Cottle - Bass (Van Morrison, Alan Parsons Project, Black Sabbath)

John Mitchell - Lead Guitar, Lead Vocals (Arena, Frost, Kino, It Bites)

James Graydon - Acoustic Guitar (Frankie Miller)

Sarah Joy - Pedal Steel, Banjo

Joe Atkins - Piccolo Trumpet

Lead Vocals on "I Knew I Was Dreaming" and "Mind Over Matter" by John Mitchell

Lead Vocals on "Lover’s Highway", "Kelly Gang", "Donna & Joe", "The Bells" by Andy Makin

Lead Vocals on "I Saw Two Englands" and "Forest" by Phil Lanzon

Lead Vocals on "Carolin" by Andy Caine