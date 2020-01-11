URIAH HEEP – PHIL LANZON To Miss Shows After Son’s Death; DEEP PURPLE’s DON AIREY To Fill In

Uriah Heep keyboardist Phil Lanzon will miss two shows in Germany on January 14-15 after losing his eldest son Matthew to cancer just before Christmas. Deep Purple’s Don Airey will fill in for Lanzon for the shows.

Airey says, “I've been friends with the fellows in Uriah Heep for many years. When I learned of the tragedy that befell my good friend Phil Lanzon, I was more than happy to stand in for him."

Lanzon will return for the January 17 concert in Neumarkt.

