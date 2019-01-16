URIAH HEEP Premiers "Knocking At My Door" Lyric Video

British classic rock icons, Uriah Heep, have released a lyric video for "Knocking At My Door", a track from their 25th studio album, Living The Dream, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here, and watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Grazed By Heaven"

"Living The Dream"

"Take Away My Soul"

"Knocking At My Door"

"Rocks In The Road"

"Waters Flowin'"

"It's All Been Said"

"Goodbye To Innocence"

"Falling Under Your Spell"

"Dreams Of Yesteryear"

"Take Away My Soul" (alternate version) (Bonus track - CD/DVD Deluxe Ed.)



Bonus DVD trackisting:

"Grazed By Heaven" Music Video

"Take Away My Soul" Music Video

Making The Dream Documentary

"Knocking At My Door" lyric video:

"Take Away My Soul" video:

"Grazed By Heaven" video:

Uriah Heep lineup:

Mick Box - Lead Guitar/Vocals

Phil Lanzon - Keyboards/Vocals

Bernie Shaw - Lead Vocals

Davy Rimmer - Bass Guitar/Vocals

Russell Gilbrook - Drums & Percussion