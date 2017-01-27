URIAH HEEP Singer BERNIE SHAW To Undergo “Important Medical Procedure”; February Tour Dates Canceled
January 27, 2017, 34 minutes ago
British hard rock legends Uriah Heep have been put in the unprecedented situation where they have to forced to cancel their shows in February due to an important medical procedure that vocalist Bernie Shaw needs to get done.
Bernie Shaw explains: “I have had a medical issue for some time that has needed urgent attention. But due to our continuous touring schedule I have not been able to address this. Unfortunately it has come to a head and now I need to get this procedure done urgently to prevent the risk of further complications. This means that we are forced to cancel our European run in February which as any Uriah Heep fan knows is totally against our nature. I can only apologize to all our fans on behalf of myself and the band and we will be back to play for you very, very soon."
Another message from Uriah Heep states: “The band and management fully support Bernie on this and we cannot wait to have him back on stage with us to continue to play to our fans around the world. We have many exciting shows already booked for 2017 and beyond.”
The dates affected are as follows:
February
11 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel
12 - Weert, Netherlands - Bosuil
13 - Lucerne, Switzerland - Konzerthaus Schüür
14 - Bern, Switzerland - Bierhubeli
16 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
17 - Modena, Italy - Vox Club
18 - Florence, Italy - Viper
19 - Merano, Italy - Bolzano
21 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
22 - Madrid, Spain - But
23 - Bilboa, Spain - Santana 27
Refunds for tickets are available from the agents and outlets where originally purchased.