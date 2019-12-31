URKRAFT Release Official Video For "A Scornful Death"

Danish death metal band, Urkraft, have released a new live video for "A Scornful Death", filmed in Tokyo on the band's latest tour. Watch below.

"A Scornful Death" is taken from the album of the same name, originally recorded in 2008 but released in 2019.

Urkraft was formed in 1995 as one of the first bands in the Danish metal scene displaying a ”New Nordic” expression with lyrics in their Danish mother tongue revolving around the mystery of time and the evolution of man. Originating from these musical roots, the debut album Eternal Cosmic Slaughter was released in 2004, and in 2006 The Inhuman Aberration was released by British label, Earache Records.