URSINNE Featuring Former BOLT THROWR Vocalist DAVE INGRAM Release Xmas Single In Aid Of Many Tears Animal Rescue

Ursinne, the death metal band featuring ex-Bolt Thrower vocalist Dave Ingram and Wombbath/Nattraven mastermind Jonny Pettersson, have recorded and released an Xmas single via Transcending Obscurity Records. All the money will be going to the Many Tears Animal Rescue, a UK-based animal shelter.

Whether or not you like Xmas music, when you make a donation you'll be helping out the rescue - a dog is for life, not just for Xmas.

To additionally help support this initiative, Ursinne's debut full length, Swim With The Leviathan, is now up for free download here - thanks to Kunal at Transcending Obscurity Records.

Listen to two classic Xmas songs you all know and love/hate, recorded in Ursinne's own inimitable style. It features guest vocals by Dave's wife Trille Ingram, and Dave's Metal Breakfast Radio co-hosts Kent and Bob. More info on the radio show here.

Donate and get the Ursinne Xmas charity single here.