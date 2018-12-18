URSINNE Featuring Former BOLT THROWR Vocalist DAVE INGRAM Release Xmas Single In Aid Of Many Tears Animal Rescue

December 18, 2018, 2 hours ago

news black death ursinne dave ingram many tears animal rescue

URSINNE Featuring Former BOLT THROWR Vocalist DAVE INGRAM Release Xmas Single In Aid Of Many Tears Animal Rescue

Ursinne, the death metal band featuring ex-Bolt Thrower vocalist Dave Ingram and Wombbath/Nattraven mastermind Jonny Pettersson, have recorded and released an Xmas single via Transcending Obscurity Records. All the money will be going to the Many Tears Animal Rescue, a UK-based animal shelter.

Whether or not you like Xmas music, when you make a donation you'll be helping out the rescue - a dog is for life, not just for Xmas.

To additionally help support this initiative, Ursinne's debut full length, Swim With The Leviathan, is now up for free download here - thanks to Kunal at Transcending Obscurity Records.

Listen to two classic Xmas songs you all know and love/hate, recorded in Ursinne's own inimitable style. It features guest vocals by Dave's wife Trille Ingram, and Dave's Metal Breakfast Radio co-hosts Kent and Bob. More info on the radio show here.

Donate and get the Ursinne Xmas charity single here.



Featured Audio

BILLYBIO – “Rise And Slay” (AFM)

BILLYBIO – “Rise And Slay” (AFM)

Featured Video

TOMORROW'S EVE - "Welcome To The Show"

TOMORROW'S EVE - "Welcome To The Show"

Latest Reviews