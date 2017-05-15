URSINNE Featuring Former HAIL OF BULLETS Vocalist DAVE INGRAM Streaming New Track “Talons”

Ursinne, the old school death metal project helmed by Dave Ingram (Hail Of Bullets, Echelon, Down Among The Dead Men, Bolt Thrower, Benediction) and Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Ashcloud, Henry Kane, SYN:DROM), are streaming the track “Talons”, featured on the band’s debut album, Swim With The Leviathan, out on August 20th via Transcending Obscurity Records. Listen to “Talons” below.

Ursinne recently announced an addition to their ranks in the form of bass player Sonia Nusselder (pictured above), former member of Ecocide, Deamension, and most recently Shade Of Hatred and Sepiroth, who will join the band on their second release, somewhat off in the future.

Swim With The Leviathan tracklisting:

“Devil May Care”

“I, Serpentine”

“Bullet Bitten”

“The Chimes Of Midnight”

“Talons”

“Underworld”

“Hollow Hearse”

“Something Wicked This Way Comes”

“Talons”:

Swim With The Leviathan (Death Metal) by URSINNE (International)

The album will also include four cover versions, some featuring guest vocalists including Massacre’s Kam Lee. More details to follow.