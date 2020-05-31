US Astronauts “Bob & Doug” Rock Out To AC/DC Before Historic Launch To International Space Station

A pair of US astronauts - Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley - launched into space for the first time in nearly a decade on Saturday afternoon aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft and according to CNN video producer Caroline Kenny, the pair rocked out to AC/DC’s “Back In Black” just prior to launch. The historic moment marked the first-ever manned space launch by a private company in the history of the United States, marking a new era of space flight. 

According to CNN, the astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley officially arrived at the International Space Station at 10:16 am ET today. Crew Dragon will now make a "hard capture," which involves using 12 latches to create an air-locked seal between Behnken and Hurley's crew cabin and their entrance to the space station. The astronauts are expected to exit Crew Dragon around 12:30 pm ET. They'll join fellow NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, who are already on board the International Space Station.

Check out video of the launch here.



