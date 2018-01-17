USNEA Announce Spring Of Futility West Coast Tour

Portland doom quartet Usnea will return to the road this March on the 2018 Spring Of Futility West Coast Tour. The journey begins March 23rd in their hometown and ends March 31st in Chico, California with direct support by Seattle's Un.



Usnea will be touring in support of their Portals Into Futility full-length released via Relapse Records. Inspired by dystopian science-fiction and the painful intersection of today's crushing reality, Portals Into Futility is five songs and fifty-six minutes of expertly crafted and elegantly depressive doom/sludge. With an evolved sound of strength and dynamism, Usnea delve more into the worlds of dissonant death metal, varied vocal structures, and cinematic composition, all while maintaining the monumental heaviness, brutality, discord, anger, and mournful melodicism of their previous work. Across dark and brooding peaks and valleys, Usnea remind us that no matter how many doors are opened to the human species, our self-aggrandizement and hubris all lead to futility.

Dates:

March

23 – Portland, OR – Twilight Bar

24 – Oakland, CA – Golden Bull

25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hi-Hat

27 – San Diego, CA – Space Bar

28 – Tijuana, Mexico – Club Paradise

29 – San Francisco, CA – El Rio

30 – Sacramento, CA – Blue Lamp

31 – Chico, CA – Naked Lounge