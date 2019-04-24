USNEA Announce U.S. Summer 2019 Headline Tour Dates

Portland doom quartet Usnea have announced summer 2019 headlining tour dates throughout the United States with Chrch. The band continues to tour in support of their 2017 released full-length album Portals Into Futility. The tour commences July 5th in Sacramento, CA and ends July 18th in Denver, CO. A full list of tour dates is available below.

Portals Into Futility is out now on CD/2xLP/Digital via Relapse Records.

Dates:

July

5 – Sacramento, CA – Blue Lamp

6 – Oakland, CA – Elbo Room Jack London

7 – Los Angeles, CA – 5 Star Bar

8 – San Diego, CA – Space

9 – Phoenix, AZ – Yucca Tap Room

10 – Austin, TX – Lost Well/Beer Land

11 – New Orleans, LA – Santos

12 – Atlanta, GA – 529

13 – Nashville, TN – Drkmttr

14 – Little Rock, AR – Vino’s

15 – Lexington, KY – Lantern

16 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar

17 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

18 – Denver, CO – Rhinoceropolis

(Photo by: Orion Landau)