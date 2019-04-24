USNEA Announce U.S. Summer 2019 Headline Tour Dates
April 24, 2019, 22 minutes ago
Portland doom quartet Usnea have announced summer 2019 headlining tour dates throughout the United States with Chrch. The band continues to tour in support of their 2017 released full-length album Portals Into Futility. The tour commences July 5th in Sacramento, CA and ends July 18th in Denver, CO. A full list of tour dates is available below.
Portals Into Futility is out now on CD/2xLP/Digital via Relapse Records.
Dates:
July
5 – Sacramento, CA – Blue Lamp
6 – Oakland, CA – Elbo Room Jack London
7 – Los Angeles, CA – 5 Star Bar
8 – San Diego, CA – Space
9 – Phoenix, AZ – Yucca Tap Room
10 – Austin, TX – Lost Well/Beer Land
11 – New Orleans, LA – Santos
12 – Atlanta, GA – 529
13 – Nashville, TN – Drkmttr
14 – Little Rock, AR – Vino’s
15 – Lexington, KY – Lantern
16 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar
17 – Kansas City, MO – Riot Room
18 – Denver, CO – Rhinoceropolis
(Photo by: Orion Landau)