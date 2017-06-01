USNEA Complete New Album; European Tour Dates With UFOMAMMUT Announced

Portland doom quartet Usnea have finished recording their third full-length album, entitled Portals Into Futility. The album is set for a September release via Relapse Records.

Inspired by dystopian science-fiction and the painful intersection of today's crushing reality, Portals Into Futility is five songs and 56 minutes of expertly crafted and elegantly depressive doom/sludge. The album was recorded earlier in 2017 at Caravan Recordings and Haywire Studios in Portland, OR with Jared “Fester” See. Complete album details will be announced shortly.

Additionally, Usnea have announced a run of European dates this fall as direct support for Ufomammut. The tour commences on September 30th in Paris and ends October 22nd in Munich while hitting 19 different cities. The tour includes appearances at multiple festivals including Up In Smoke, Doornroosje Festival and Keep It Doom. The band will also perform two exclusive US festival sets at Northwest Terror on June 16th and Psycho Las Vegas on August 18th. A complete listing of dates is available below.

Tour dates:

June

16 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

August

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas

September (with Ufomammut)

30 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire

October (with Ufomammut)

1 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

3 - London, UK - Borderline

4 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4

5 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

6 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Up In Smoke

7 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Soulcrusher Festival @ Doornroosje Festival

8 - Bielefed, Germany - Forum

10 - Oslo, Norway - Blitz

11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klub Undergangen

13 - Helsinki, Finland - Korjaamo Blowup VOL 3

14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia-Kortelli

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB 18

17 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

18 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

20 - Wroclaw, Poland - Firley

21 - Prag Checkt, Germany - 007

22 - Munich, Germany - Keep It Doom

(Photo - Orion Landau)