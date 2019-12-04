VADER Announce 2020 North American Tour With Special Guests ABYSMAL DAWN, HIDEOUS DIVINITY

Polish extreme metal veterans, Vader, have announced their 2020 North American tour. The 23-date trek will kick off at Brick By Brick in San Diego on February 4 and will make stops in Orlando, Brooklyn and Chicago before concluding on February 28 at 1720 in Los Angeles. Joining the band on tour are special guests Abysmal Dawn and Hideous Divinity.

The band comments, "VADERMANIAX in North America! I am so excited to inform you all about our come back to USA and Canada after almost three years. 2020 is very special for Vader and that’s why we are so proud to start on your continent. In cooperation with Continental Concerts, Massive Music and Nuclear Blast, we will visit 23 cities in February and we will indeed bring madness for you. Three albums have anniversaries and we’ll focus on those: De Profundis - 25 years; Litany - 20 years and The Art of War - 15 years. We will definitely play some tunes from our last record Thy Messenger and something real fresh from Vader’s upcoming album. ARE YOU READY?!"

Vader will be touring in support of three album anniversaries as well as their latest EP, Thy Messenger.

Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming full length album, which was recorded by Scott Akins at Grindstone Studios in the UK. A new song will be coming soon.

Ticket for the tour will be available for purchase this Friday at 9 AM, Pacific.

Tour dates:

February

4 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

5 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

6 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

7 - Come and take it Live! - Austin, TX

8 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

9 - Warehouse Live Studio - Houston, TX

11 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

12 - The Drunk Horse Pub - Fayetteville, N

13 - Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA

14 - The Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

15 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

16 - Le D’Auteuil - Quebec City, QC

17 - Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

18 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

19 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

20 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

21 - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

22 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

23 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

25 - Club Sur Seattle, WA

/26 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

27 - Metro Opera House - Oakland, CA

28 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA