VADER - Capital Chaos TV Posts Complete Oakland Show

On June 6th, Polish bashers Vader performed at Metro Operahouse in Oakland, California. The clip below features the band's entire show courtesy of Capital Chaos TV.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Wings"

"Triumph of Death"

"Silent Empire"

"Tempest"

"Prayer to the God of War"

"Dark Age"

"Vicious Circle"

"Sothis"

"Testimony"

"Carnal"

"One Step to Salvation"

"Parabellum"

"Cold Demons"

Encore:

"Send Me Back to Hell"

"Black to the Blind"

"Raining Blood" (Slayer cover)