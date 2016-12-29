VADER Gearing Up For 2017 - "We Have Many Surprises For You For The Whole Coming Season"

Vader frontman Piotr “Peter” Wiwczarek has posted the following year-end message for the band's fans:

"Vadermaniax! THX so much for your support in 2016! That was another one busy, crazy and satisfactory year. We have played over 70 shows, from which 1/4 were festivals. We released also new album – The Empire, which has so good response from you. However, the new year is coming and we are pretty much ready for 2017. This 'imperial year' starts in few months for Vader. We have many surprises for all of you for the whole coming season. Stay Vaderized and have much fun in New Year 2017!"

Vader have released their new studio album, The Empire, via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to their 2014 album, Tibi Et Igni, was recorded at Hertz Studios in Bialystok, Poland and produced by Wojtek and Slawek Wiesawski. A second track-by-track video for the album can be found below.

Canadian documentary filmmaker Sam Dunn at Banger Films has posted his take on the new album for his latest instalment of Overkill Reviews. Check it out below:

The Empire tracklisting:

“Angels Of Steel”

“Tempest”

“Prayer To The God Of War” (album version)

“Iron Reign”

“No Gravity”

“Genocidius”

“The Army-Geddon”

“Feel My Pain”

“Parabellum” (album version)

“Send Me Back To Hell”

Track By Track #1:

Track By Track #2:

“Send Me Back To Hell”:

“Angels Of Steel” lyric video:

“Parabellum”:

“Prayer To The God Of War” lyric video:

Photo by Monika Wawrzyniak