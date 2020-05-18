VADER Issue “Bones” Guitar Playthrough Video

Polish death metal legends, Vader, are back with their 16th studio album, Solitude In Madness, out now via Nuclear Blast. The band has issued a guitar playthrough video of their new track, "Bones":

Never on to rest or relax, Vader have done it all over the course of their 37-year history. From playing super-aggressive thrash under the watchful eye of Communist Poland to touring the globe and enjoying a near-maniacal fanbase, there’s no stopping the Piotr “Peter” Wiwczarek-led outfit. Speed and power are back as the driving factors in Vader's fiendish yet proficient death metal.

For Solitude In Madness, Vader went outside their comfort zone to Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England, where the band teamed up with one-stop-shop Scott Atkins to engineer, produce, mix, and master for four weeks in summer 2019.

Order the new album here.

Album artwork by death metal cover legend Wes Benscoter (Autopsy, Cattle Decapitation).

The Solitude In Madness tracklisting:

"Shock And Awe"

"Into Oblivion"

"Despair"

"Incineration Of The Gods"

"Sanctification Denied"

"And Satan Wept"

"Emptiness"

"Final Declaration"

"Dancing In The Slaughterhouse"

"Stigma Of Divinity"

"Bones"

"Bones" visualizer:

"Into Oblivion" video:

"Shock And Awe" lyric video:

"Shock And Awe" guitar playthrough:

Vader lineup:

Peter - Vocals, Guitars

Spider - Guitars

James - Drums

Hal - Bass