Polish death metal veterans, Vader, performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016. Video footage of the full performance can now be seen below.

Vader’s setlist:

“Wings”

“Go To Hell”

“Come And See My Sacrifice”

“Reborn In Flames”

“Triumph Of Death”

“Carnal”

“Dark Age”

“Sothis”

“Cold Demons”

“Helleluyah (God Is Dead)”