VADER To Release Thy Messenger EP In Spring / Summer; New Album Expected Later This Year

Polish death metal veterans, Vader, have released the following statement, announcing their upcoming EP, entitled Thy Messenger.

"VADERMANIAX! As announced, we’d like to present you a new Vader release. EP titled Thy Messenger contains four of the five recorded songs, whose titles will be announced soon. The material was made in about a week in January and February at the Hertz Studio in Białystok under the supervision of the Wiesławski Brothers.

"Below we present the cover painted by Wes Benscoter - the same artist who created a beautiful picture for the cover of De Profundis or other bands like Slayer, Kreator or Sinister. The material will be available at the turn of spring and summer this year. Exactly at the same time, a full Vader album will be created, the premiere of which is planned for the end of 2019. More details are coming soon."