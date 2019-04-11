VAINGLORY Featuring Ex-CHASTAIN Vocalist KATE FRENCH Post Four Audio Samples From New Album
Georgia-based Vainglory, featuring former Chastain vocalist Kate French and guitarist Corbin King, have posted audio samples from their new album, Manifesting Destiny. Check them out below.
Pre-order the album here.
Vainglory have been more or less inactive since 2014. Watch their official Facebook page here for further updates.
Vainglory released their self-titled debut in April 2007. Kate French recorded three album with Chastain between 1995 and 2004: Sick Society ('95), In Dementia ('97) and In An Outrage ('04)