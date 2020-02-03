VAINGLORY Featuring Ex-CHASTAIN Vocalist KATE FRENCH Post September 2017 Live Rehearsal Footage

Georgia-based Vainglory, featuring former Chastain vocalist Kate French and guitarist Corbin King, have posted live rehearsal video footage from September 2017, shot at Innovation Amphitheater in Winder, GA. It features a portion of their song "Comin' Back".

Vainglory recently posted audio samples from their new album, Manifesting Destiny. Check them out below.

Vainglory have been relatively inactive since 2014. Watch their official Facebook page here for further updates.

Vainglory released their self-titled debut in April 2007. Kate French recorded three album with Chastain between 1995 and 2004: Sick Society ('95), In Dementia ('97) and In An Outrage ('04)