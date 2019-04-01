VAINGLORY Featuring Ex-CHASTAIN Vocalist KATE FRENCH To Release New Album This Month; Pre-Order Launched

April 1, 2019, 14 minutes ago

news vainglory chastain heavy metal

Georgia-based Vainglory, featuring former Chastain vocalist Kate French and guitarist Corbin King, have checked in with the following update:

Vainglory have been more or less inactive since 2014. Watch their official Facebook page here for further updates.

Vainglory released their self-titled debut in April 2007. Kate French recorded three album with Chastain between 1995 and 2004: Sick Society ('95), In Dementia ('97) and In An Outrage ('04)



