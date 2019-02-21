VAINGLORY Gearing Up To Break 12 Years Of Silence With New Album

Georgia-based Vainglory, featuring former Chastain vocalist Kate French and guitarist Corbin King, have checked in with the following update:

"The Vainglory CD... is FINALLY done! Setting a release date for the US, getting the copyrights and setting up the digital download royalties. We will announce the release date soon!"

Vainglory have been more or less inactive since 2014. watch their official Facebook page here for further updates.

Vainglory released their self-titled debut in April 2007. Kate French recorded three album with Chastain between 1995 and 2004: Sick Society ('95), In Dementia ('97) and In An Outrage ('04)