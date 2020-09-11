VAJRA – Irkalla Album Out In January; “Maya” Video Streaming

Vajra, the darkly hypnotic New York-based band, will release Irkalla, the first in a trilogy of releases slated for 2021, on January 15 via Thunder Cult Records.

The group, which is fronted by Annamaria Pinna, have shared a video for “Maya” as a preview of the forthcoming album. “The video for Maya is the second chapter of a larger film inspired by the Sumerian classic hero myth, Descent of Inanna,” explains Pinna. Pinna, with bass player Dave Sussman, produced the clip, which features performance artist Erin Ellen Kelly (Serpentine Slacker Gallery/Indianapolis Museum of Art). The single was produced and mixed by Sahaj Ticotin and mastered by Latin GRAMMY-Award winner Camilo Silva.

Irkalla will be available digitally and physically on CD/vinyl. Physical pre-orders, which will be available soon, include an additional trio of tracks dubbed the Shadow Queen Ritual Music.

Tracklisting:

“Irkalla”

“Maya”

“Crown Or Crucify”

“Wavering”

“Sever The Tie”

“Win”

“Maya” video:

(Photo by: Max R. Sequiera)