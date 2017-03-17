VALBORG Share New Song “Bunkerluft”; Audio

German extreme metal band, Valborg, are streaming the new song “Bunkerluft”, featured on their new album, Endstrand, out on April 7th via Lupus Lounge / Prophecy Productions. Listen to the new track below. Pre-order Endstrand at this location.

Championed by Celtic Frost / Triptykon architect Tom G. Warrior as "abundantly original and unique" and "a mixture of Bohren und der Club of Gore, early Black Sabbath and Hellhammer," Valborg creates dense, inventive music that escapes categorization. The trio’s blunt, forceful songs are at once raw and primitive yet hold a nihilistic sophistication that forges clouds of nightmarish atmosphere, giving them a narcotic, dreamlike feel that very few bands achieve.

Produced by Markus Siegenhort (Lantlôs), Endstrand is a 13 song end-time vision hosting apparitions of empty beaches, bunkers in the dunes, novel biological phenomenon, washed up artifacts, noise distorted signals and omnipresent whirring, all of which float above the backdrop of Valborg’s utterly barbaric death crunch. Forging "brutal and wasted, yet powerful" music, Valborg unleashes sound as scorched-earth policy on Endstrand, delivering an immersive mysteriousness and darkness that has earned the group the right to be called one of Europe’s most exciting extreme metal bands.

"Working with Prophecy now feels natural and good to us," comments Valborg bassist Jan Buckard. "We’re looking forward to a pleasant time together."

Tracklisting:

"Jagen"

"Blut am Eisen"

"Orbitalwaffe"

"Beerdigungsmaschine"

"Stossfront"

"Bunkerluft"

"Geisterwürde"

"Alter"

"Plasmabrand"

"Ave Maria"

"Atompetze"

"Strahlung"

"Exodus"

"Bunkerluft”:

“Beerdigungsmaschine”: