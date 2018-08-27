VALDUR Set October Release For Goat Of Iniquity Album; Promo Video Streaming

Prolific in output and undeniably fierce in execution, Eastern Sierra black/death metal quartet Valdur will release their new album Goat Of Iniquity on October 19th via Bloody Mountain Records.

The band released this statement concerning the forthcoming album: "Valdur - Goat Of Iniquity: another chain of songs containing deep extremities and primitive, suffocating atmospheres. This is not a continuation of our previous release; this album moves backwards in a far more violent structure and sound; like a death metal cassette from 1988. Goat Of Iniquity was recorded by us and us alone in the Bloody Mountain Bunker, with no triggers or other redundant studio shortcuts. Vicious underground metal recorded in a live setting. Not for trendy ears! For Valdur, Goat Of Iniquity is another step deeper into the obscure halls of integrity."

Goat Of Iniquity will be available in digipack format as well as digital download, along with a new t-shirt design exclusive to this release.

Tracklisting:

"Divine Halls Of Obscurity Pt. I"

"Goat Of Iniquity" / "Devouring The Whore Of Darkness"

"Divine Halls Of Obscurity Pt. II"

"Spiritual Exhaust (The Beyond)"

"Inhale The Floodgates Open"

"(Iniquitous)"

Promo video:

Recorded at the Bloody Mountain bunker by Valdur, winter 2018

Mixed by Matthew at Canyon Lodge studio

Cover art by FarronLoathing

Mastered by Dan Klein at Iron Hand Audio in Chicago, IL