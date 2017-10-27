VALDUR To Release Divine Cessation Album In December

Eastern Sierra black/death metal crew Valdur will release new full-length Divine Cessation December 1st on Bloody Mountain Records. The seven bloodied, snarling tracks therein stand upon a foundation built upon two decades' worth of filth, sweat, and metal. Frighteningly fierce and eschewing trend-chasing nonsense, Divine Cessation is proudly devoid of triggers, click tracks, and Pro-Tools.

Divine Cessation was recorded at the Bloody Mountain Bunker by Valdur, mixed by Matthew (Sxuperion), and mastered by Dan at Morbid Mastering. Album cover art comes courtesy of Farron Loathing.

Tracklisting:

“Breath Of The Beast”

“Divine Cessation”

“The Tail”

“Seething Disgust”

“Doomed”

“Plague Born Of A Dying Star”

“Potent Black Orb”

“Divine Cessation”: