VALE OF PNATH Reveal “The Darkest Gate” Video

Tech death extremists, Vale Of Pnath, will release a new EP, Accursed, on May 17th via Willowtip Records. A video for "The Darkest Gate" is streaming below.

The band's second EP following two acclaimed full-lengths (2011's The Prodigal Empire and 2016's II), Accursed is fuelled with tech death adrenaline and shrouded in black metal's iniquitous aura. Those complementary qualities enhance what is unequivocally another giant step forward in penetrating songwriting dynamics. Concision with depth describes the five proper compositions, while the cold, mechanistic opening soundscape "Shadow And Agony" and chilling interlude "Audient Void", are equally vital in completing an EP that is best absorbed as a holistic musical experience, albeit one that is the stuff of nightmares. The picture painted is a bleak one, the intensity unleashed nothing short of devastating to the nervous system and traumatic to the psyche.

Pre-order the Accursed EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Shadow And Agony"

"The Darkest Gate"

"Skin Turned Soil"

"Accursed"

"Audient Void"

"Obsidian Realm"

"Spectre Of Bone"

"The Darkest Gate" video:

"Accursed":