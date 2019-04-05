VALENCE Reveal New Track “Walrus”

New York-based progressive metal fusion quartet Valence recently announced the release of their upcoming album, Cognitive Dissidents, out April 12th. Expertly fusing genres like metal, rock, jam, classical, jazz, and more, Valence's varied yet cohesive influences offer every listener a passport to a new state of mind that is cerebral and emotive, while not sacrificing accessibility.

Valence have revealed a third new track from Cognitive Dissidents, entitled "Walrus", which is available to stream below.

Guitarist Geoffrey Schaefer says about the track: "'Walrus' is one of the more eclectic songs on Cognitive Dissidents that really highlights the way we incorporate jam band influences in with the progressive metal. You can really hear this about two and a half minutes into the song, as well as with the section that comes about five minutes in. It's also one of the longer songs on the album, but one that we don't think feels long."

Cognitive Dissidents, the ambitious follow-up to their Independent Music Award-winning 2014 EP, Laser Baron, was recorded and produced at Westfall Studios in Long Island, NY.

Tracklisting:

"Damnit, Lana!"

"Prelude: Parlance Of Our Time"

"I. If You're Not Into The Whole Brevity Thing"

"II. Calmer Than You Are"

"III. Preferred Nomenclature"

"Walrus"

"Red Sky At Morning"

Valence wastes no time in launching Cognitive Dissidents intro the stratosphere with lead single "Damnit, Lana!", setting the course for what is about to be one hell of a ride. Rock technicality blends into a seductive Latin fusion-inspiredsection driven by multi-talented percussionist Chris Romano, only to finish as an unrelenting metal opus. "II. Calmer Than You Are" shows the softer side of Valence, illustrating a synth-laden soundscape led by bassist Wilhelmus Sapanaro. The band continue to flex their tech-muscles on tracks like "III. Preferred Nomenclature", in which guitarists Michael Buonanno and Geoffrey Schaefer burn through over five minutes of deft ebb and flow - fluxing between absolute mano-a-mano, battle-like shreddery, deep grooves and classically-influenced passages. "Walrus", amid its journey, provides an unexpected mid-track jam trip before the album closes with "Red Sky at Morning" - a 14+ minute sonic escapade that can only be described as positively monumental.

Rather than utilizing samples, bassist Wilhelmus Sapanaro performed upright bass and cello, and guitarist Michael Buonanno performed violin and viola on Cognitive Dissidents to maintain an organic sound.

Valence has performed across the eastern United States and Canada with artists like: Scale The Summit, Sarah Longfield, Consider The Source, Felix Martin and more, and will soon expand their national footprint later in 2019. In the meantime, Valence has several U.S. performances booked this spring. See below for all confirmed tour dates:

April

13 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Darkside Records - Record Store Day

26 - Holbrook, NY - Rams American Pub

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

29 - Orange, VA - 3 B's Bar & Grille

May

1 - Raleigh, NC - Slims

2 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

3 - Asheville, NC - Odditorium

24 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus - with Black Crown Initiate / Album Release Show

Visit Valence on Facebook for further details.