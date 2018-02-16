VALIS ABLAZE Premiers "Paradox" Music Video

Long Branch Records recently announced the newest addition to the family. The UK atmospheric-djent-proggers Valis Ablaze have signed a deal with the label and will release their debut full-length, Boundless, on April 6th. The first single, "Paradox", is available now on all digital platforms. A video for the track can be found below.

Pre-order Boundless at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Afterlight"

"The Crossing"

"Lumen"

"Evade"

"Hex"

"The Static Between Us"

"Signals"

"Faster Than Light" (feat. Sithu Aye)

"Frequency" (feat. Drewsif Stalin)

"Paradox"

"Reflections" (feat. Reece Fullwood)

"Paradox" video:

Lineup:

Phil Owen - Vocals

George Demner - Bass

Ash Cook - Guitars

Tom Moore - Guitars

Rich New - Drums

(Photo - Tim Rees)