VALIS ABLAZE Premiers "Paradox" Music Video
February 16, 2018, 7 hours ago
Long Branch Records recently announced the newest addition to the family. The UK atmospheric-djent-proggers Valis Ablaze have signed a deal with the label and will release their debut full-length, Boundless, on April 6th. The first single, "Paradox", is available now on all digital platforms. A video for the track can be found below.
Pre-order Boundless at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Afterlight"
"The Crossing"
"Lumen"
"Evade"
"Hex"
"The Static Between Us"
"Signals"
"Faster Than Light" (feat. Sithu Aye)
"Frequency" (feat. Drewsif Stalin)
"Paradox"
"Reflections" (feat. Reece Fullwood)
"Paradox" video:
Lineup:
Phil Owen - Vocals
George Demner - Bass
Ash Cook - Guitars
Tom Moore - Guitars
Rich New - Drums
(Photo - Tim Rees)