VALIS ABLAZE Sign To Long Branch Records; "Paradox" Single Out Next Week

Long Branch Records has announced the newest addition to the family. The UK atmospheric-djent-proggers Valis Ablaze have signed a deal with the label and will have their debut full-length out soon. The first single output "Paradox" will be released on February 16th on all digital platforms.

Valis Ablaze hailing from Bristol, UK, got their first EP Insularity out in 2017. The EP was an unprecedented success for the band that saw them support many of their more modern influences and grow their fan base quickly throughout the year. Providing an alternative to the standard heavy progressive band, through dips and swells created through subtle complexities in instrumental and structural arrangement.

With their debut full-length coming up, Valis Ablaze will bring an even more refined sound - low end grooves juxtaposed with soaring vocal lines, crisp cleans and atmospheric synths up against dirty, growling bass.

The band can be seen live on the following dates:

February

8 - Cheltenham, UK - Frog & Fiddle

9 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

10 - Torquay, UK - The Apple & Parrot

11 - Bridgwater, UK - Cobblestones

21 - Reading, UK - Sub89 (with Sikth)

March

16 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

Lineup:

Phil Owen - Vocals

George Demner - Bass

Ash Cook - Guitars

Tom Moore - Guitars

Rich New - Drums

(Photo - Tim Rees)