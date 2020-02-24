VALKYRE Feat. LIV KRISTINE Announce European Tour Dates; Video Trailer

Belgian steampunk metal band, Valkyre, have announced their European tour dates featuring the legendary Liv Kristine. The band and Liv recently finished the recordings for their new EP The Laudanum Dysphoria which will be released this spring.

Valkyre was formed at the end of 2004 by Kris Scheerlinck after leaving his former band, Sengir. The band consists of different well-trained musicians coming from different styles of music but with the same common interest: melodic atmospheric metal. Valkyre's style can be described as a mixture of gothic-metal, classical music, folk music and melodic metal. With Liv Kristine as their guest singer, the band is ready to release a new EP this spring. The five announced shows will be really exclusive, as Liv will be performing songs of Theatre Of Tragedy, Valkyre, as well as her solo work.

Tour dates:

April

30 - De Verlichte Geest - Roeselare, Belgium

May

1 - Metropool - Hengelo, Netherlands

2 - Corneel - Lelystad, Netherlands

3 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

June

6 - Die Halle - Reichenbach, Germany