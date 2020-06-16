VALKYRIE Launch Visualizer For New Song "The Choice"

Virginia-based heavy rockers, Valkyrie, return with their anthemic, riff-driven new album, Fear, coming July 24 via Relapse Records. The band have released a second song, “The Choice”, via the visualizer below.

"'The Choice', while based on some personal struggles I’ve faced over the last few years, is largely about honouring your self worth enough to have confidence in your decisions and see things through,” explains singer/guitar player Jake Adams. “While I wrote the words, Pete wrote all the riffs on this one and what I love about the song is that the riffs really harken back to our youth in the ‘90s - when music was heavy but still had great melody. This song has lots of dimensions to it and really expands the palette that we traditionally work from.”

Fear is available on CD/LP/Digital. Physical packages are available for pre-order via Relapse.com, with digital downloads and streams available here.

Recorded at Earth Analog in Illinois, Fear showcases the tone-rich, organic songwriting process Valkyrie honed over the course of their career. A warm analog sound permeates each of the album's eight tracks, as blistering twin leads, soaring guitar harmonies by Pete and Jake Adams, poignant lyrics, and a relentless rhythm section result in a highly textured and timeless collection of heavy rock. With Fear, Valkyrie takes the next step in their evolution as one of the most creative and dynamic forces in the hard rock scene today. Tracks such as "Feeling So Low," "The Choice," and "Evil Eye" showcase Valkyrie expanding their sound, infusing their take on classic hard rock with a penchant for remarkable melodies and creative hooks.

Tracklisting:

"Feeling So Low"

"Afraid To Live"

"Loveblind"

"The Choice"

"Fear And Sacrifice"

"Brings You Down"

"Evil Eye"

"Exasperator"

"Feeling So Low":

Lineup:

Jake Adams - Guitar/Vocals

Pete Adams - Guitar/Vocals

Alan Fary - Bass Guitar

Warren Hawkins - Drums/Percussion

(Photo - Savo)