VALKYRIE Release "Feeling So Low" Guitar Playthrough Video

Virginia-based heavy rockers, Valkyrie, return with their anthemic, riff-driven new album, Fear, coming Friday (July 24) via Relapse Records. Watch a guitar playthrough video for the song "Feeling So Low":

Fear is available as a collectible, limited edition on white, silver and black splatter vinyl. A gold and black splatter iteration is now sold out. Pre-orders can be found via Relapse.com, with digital downloads and streams available here.

Recorded at Earth Analog in Illinois, Fear showcases the tone-rich, organic songwriting process Valkyrie honed over the course of their career. A warm analog sound permeates each of the album's eight tracks, as blistering twin leads, soaring guitar harmonies by Pete and Jake Adams, poignant lyrics, and a relentless rhythm section result in a highly textured and timeless collection of heavy rock. With Fear, Valkyrie takes the next step in their evolution as one of the most creative and dynamic forces in the hard rock scene today. Tracks such as "Feeling So Low," "The Choice," and "Evil Eye" showcase Valkyrie expanding their sound, infusing their take on classic hard rock with a penchant for remarkable melodies and creative hooks.

Tracklisting:

"Feeling So Low"

"Afraid To Live"

"Loveblind"

"The Choice"

"Fear And Sacrifice"

"Brings You Down"

"Evil Eye"

"Exasperator"

"Evil Eye" lyric video:

"The Choice" visualizer:

"Feeling So Low":

Lineup:

Jake Adams - Guitar/Vocals

Pete Adams - Guitar/Vocals

Alan Fary - Bass Guitar

Warren Hawkins - Drums/Percussion

(Photo - Savo Raouf)