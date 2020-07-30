VALKYRIE's Fear Album Streaming In It's Entirety

Virginia-based heavy rockers, Valkyrie, released their anthemic, riff-driven new album, Fear, on July 24 via Relapse Records. A full album stream can be found below. Orders can be placed via Relapse.com, with digital downloads and streams available here.

Recorded at Earth Analog in Illinois, Fear showcases the tone-rich, organic songwriting process Valkyrie honed over the course of their career. A warm analog sound permeates each of the album's eight tracks, as blistering twin leads, soaring guitar harmonies by Pete and Jake Adams, poignant lyrics, and a relentless rhythm section result in a highly textured and timeless collection of heavy rock. With Fear, Valkyrie takes the next step in their evolution as one of the most creative and dynamic forces in the hard rock scene today. Tracks such as "Feeling So Low," "The Choice," and "Evil Eye" showcase Valkyrie expanding their sound, infusing their take on classic hard rock with a penchant for remarkable melodies and creative hooks.

Tracklisting:

"Feeling So Low"

"Afraid To Live"

"Loveblind"

"The Choice"

"Fear And Sacrifice"

"Brings You Down"

"Evil Eye"

"Exasperator"

Album stream:

"Evil Eye" lyric video:

"The Choice" visualizer:

Lineup:

Jake Adams - Guitar/Vocals

Pete Adams - Guitar/Vocals

Alan Fary - Bass Guitar

Warren Hawkins - Drums/Percussion

(Photo - Savo Raouf)